Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.29). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $261.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.49.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

