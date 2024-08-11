Wedbush Increases UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target to $8.50

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of UWM stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. 1,163,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,205. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.81 million, a PE ratio of 280.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. UWM has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UWM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

