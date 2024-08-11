Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of JANX stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 400,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,031. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50. Janux Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 3.57.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $82,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $318,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 112,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.