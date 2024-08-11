Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $100.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.00.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average of $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,971,908.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,402,066. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 17.2% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.