Wells Fargo & Company Cuts American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $77.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

American International Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,541,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,853. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. American International Group has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $746,005,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in American International Group by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,772,000 after buying an additional 597,661 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

