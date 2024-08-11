Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $65.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 108.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $11.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.22. 13,572,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. Five9 has a 12 month low of $28.75 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

