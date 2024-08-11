Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,668,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,196,924. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

