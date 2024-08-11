Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.19.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Welltower stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

