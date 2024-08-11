Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:HYI opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $12.24.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
