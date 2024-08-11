William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MaxCyte in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for MaxCyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxCyte’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 83.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MaxCyte

MaxCyte Price Performance

MaxCyte stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $438.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. MaxCyte has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $5.55.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 29.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 48,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MaxCyte by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 121,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxCyte by 10.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 15.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 22.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Maher Masoud acquired 70,443 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $345,170.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at $566,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,340 shares of company stock worth $315,273 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.