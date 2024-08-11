William Blair Upgrades Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) to Strong-Buy

William Blair upgraded shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.92.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

