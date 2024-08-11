Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Downgraded to Neutral at New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

WOLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 10.5 %

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 418.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,427 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $1,532,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

