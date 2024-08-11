Wynn Resorts’ (WYNN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $110.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.78.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

