Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of XENE stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,791. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.99 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

