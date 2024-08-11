Yatra Online (YTRA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Yatra Online to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 7.48%.

Yatra Online Price Performance

YTRA opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.23. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

