Zacks Research Weighs in on Newmont Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$68.00.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$65.46 on Friday. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$39.96 and a 12-month high of C$70.17. The company has a market cap of C$75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.342 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.65%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

