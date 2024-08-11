Zebec Network (ZBCN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $53.36 Million

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebec Network has a total market cap of $53.36 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Zebec Network Token Profile

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,410,357,481 tokens. The official website for Zebec Network is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 55,918,907,250 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00102668 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $9,236,833.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebec Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebec Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebec Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

