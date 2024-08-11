Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.67.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day moving average is $118.60. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.