11,045 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.15. The stock has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

