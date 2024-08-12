13,344 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,344 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.39. 5,071,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,533,752. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

