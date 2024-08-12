15,144 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $324,098,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after buying an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,122,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.54. 597,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.68 and a 12-month high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

