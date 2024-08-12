15,630 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEV. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GEV traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.23. 1,154,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,995. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.49.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

