186,752 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 186,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. CWM LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FTQI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,064. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $393 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.