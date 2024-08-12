2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in July

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.
2020 Bulkers Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TTBKF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. 2020 Bulkers has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.51.
2020 Bulkers Company Profile
