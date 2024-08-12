2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in July

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

2020 Bulkers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TTBKF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 346. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. 2020 Bulkers has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

2020 Bulkers Company Profile

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

