22,588 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.82. 846,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

