3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

3DX Industries Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of DDDX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,134. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. 3DX Industries has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

