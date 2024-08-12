3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,461,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 377,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,680,000 after buying an additional 435,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in 3M by 313.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

MMM traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $123.36. 2,562,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.31. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

