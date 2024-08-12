A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Down 80.0% in July

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 43.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 69.9% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 83,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASCB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.17. 1,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. A SPAC II Acquisition has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $13.00.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

