Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 54.0% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HQH traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 170,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $19.27.

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

