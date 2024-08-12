Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Down 98.9% in July

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the July 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 311.7% during the second quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 169.7% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACP remained flat at $6.36 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 215,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.87%.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

