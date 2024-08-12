Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 780,606 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 658,192 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $10.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGRO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 19.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

