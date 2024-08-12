Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Given “Buy” Rating at BWS Financial

BWS Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.47. Adeia has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADEA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Adeia by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Adeia during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

