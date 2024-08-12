Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer Buys C$74,969.84 in Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84.
Aecon Group Price Performance
TSE:ARE opened at C$17.54 on Monday. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.95.
Aecon Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
