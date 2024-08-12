Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer Buys C$74,969.84 in Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84.

TSE:ARE opened at C$17.54 on Monday. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.62.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

