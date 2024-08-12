Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AAGFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 80,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,519. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
