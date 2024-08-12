Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in July

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAGFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. 80,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,519. Aftermath Silver has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

