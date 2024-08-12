AHL Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,765 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,765 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up about 5.3% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,838,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $19.63. 644,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,130. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $20.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.