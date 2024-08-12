AHL Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,170 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $159.88. 7,529,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,356,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.17 and a 200-day moving average of $153.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.60. The stock has a market cap of $384.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa America cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

