AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AHL Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,471,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,360,000 after buying an additional 238,611 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,544,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 187,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $28.45. 21,134,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,705,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $161.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

