AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AHL Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,235 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Stock Performance
WMT traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,362,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,333,799. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $71.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $552.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC raised their price target on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
