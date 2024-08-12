Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.59.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$15.62 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$14.47 and a 52-week high of C$23.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

