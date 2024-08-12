Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Up 5.3 %

AIRI opened at $3.60 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

