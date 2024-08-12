Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.07

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$25.07 and last traded at C$24.85, with a volume of 816764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.85.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of C$10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

In related news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total transaction of C$102,624.00. In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 37,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.92, for a total transaction of C$828,006.08. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. Insiders sold a total of 124,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

