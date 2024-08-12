Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $985.93 million and approximately $30.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,226,722,610 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

