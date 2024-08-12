Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.55 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Approximately 745,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 883,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.66. The firm has a market cap of £219.42 million, a PE ratio of -76.67, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

