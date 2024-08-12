AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.34% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JULW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.17. 79,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,548. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The firm has a market cap of $145.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

