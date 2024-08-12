Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.22. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Almacenes Éxito Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get Almacenes Éxito alerts:

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.0113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Almacenes Éxito in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

(Get Free Report)

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almacenes Éxito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almacenes Éxito and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.