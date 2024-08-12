Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Almonty Industries Trading Up 9.9 %

OTCMKTS ALMTF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. 14,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,417. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

