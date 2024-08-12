Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Hits New 1-Year High at $502.00

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 502 ($6.42) and last traded at GBX 502 ($6.42), with a volume of 2349170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.39).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alpha Financial Markets Consulting to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 420 ($5.37) to GBX 465 ($5.94) in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.
