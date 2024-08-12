Alpha Teknova (TKNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 97.85%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Stock Up 7.9 %

TKNO opened at $4.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alpha Teknova has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Teknova

In other Alpha Teknova news, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. purchased 12,096,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $14,999,998.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,126,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,391.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. acquired 12,096,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,998.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,126,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,391.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Lowell bought 40,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $49,999.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 128,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,217,740 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,998. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

