Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,060 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.40. 1,986,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,636,927. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.40.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

