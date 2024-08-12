Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Maxim Group from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

AMPS traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $3.00. 376,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.02 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 82,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altus Power by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,974,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 807,071 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $12,589,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Altus Power by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 437,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 192,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

